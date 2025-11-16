South-West Speakers meet in Abeokuta, push for reforms

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Conference of Speakers of South West States has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening democratic governance, strengthening legislative collaboration, and accelerating regional development across the zone.

This was contained in a communiqué jointly signed by the National Chairman of the Conference and Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin; Chairman of the South-West Conference of Speakers and Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye; Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Oludaisi Olusegun Elemide; and Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Olumide Adewole Egbedun, following their meeting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Presenting the resolutions, Aribasoye commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his efforts in promoting national unity and development. He also lauded Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun for the ongoing infrastructural transformation across the state.

The Speakers further applauded South West governors for sustaining regional growth initiatives and driving economic progress.

During the meeting, the Conference deliberated extensively on governance, national development, and constitutional reforms. The Speakers resolved to adopt a common position on major national issues, including electoral reform, inclusive governance, devolution of powers, state policing and security, fiscal reforms, citizenship and indigeneship, and strengthening local government administration.

The Conference emphasized the need to review and harmonize Standing Orders across South-West legislatures to enhance uniformity and efficiency in lawmaking.

It also announced plans to convene a South-West Legislative Summit in Oyo State during the first quarter of 2026 to promote peer learning and strategic development among Houses of Assembly in the region.

Acknowledging the importance of security to regional stability, the Speakers commended the operational successes of the South-West Security Network, Amotekun. They proposed the establishment of Post-Legislative Scrutiny Units in all State Assemblies to evaluate the effectiveness of critical laws—such as the Anti-Open Grazing Law and the Amotekun Law—and ensure they address emerging security challenges.

The Conference urged South West governors to work closely with the National Boundary Commission to resolve recurring inter-state boundary disputes, stressing the need to uphold peace, unity, and youth inclusion in governance. They also called on all tiers of government to expand opportunities for young people to participate actively in democratic processes.

On agriculture, the Speakers advocated increased budgetary allocation to the sector across South-West states to bolster food security, promote healthy living, and support sustainable livelihoods.

As part of their engagements, the Speakers and their Majority Leaders visited the Gateway International Airport in Iperu, where they commended the Ogun State Government for the progress recorded on the project.