Sōsōnma, VLGE partner for tech residency at World Fashion Week

Nigerian sustainable luxury brand Sōsōnma, founded by Glory Isiagu, has announced a pioneering residency with VLGE, a leading 3D immersive technology company, to debut a groundbreaking virtual fashion showcase at World Fashion Week 2025.

The collaboration blends ancestral craftsmanship with cutting-edge digital innovation, resulting in a deeply emotive virtual universe that celebrates Nigerian heritage while redefining the global perception of sustainable luxury. Described as a “sanctuary rooted in culture and curated serenity,” the project invites audiences into a digital space where African heritage heals, connects, and reimagines modern luxury.

“In an effort to find myself, I am drawn to what came before me — the Earth, my people, our culture,” Isiagu said, reflecting on the inspiration behind the brand’s latest evolution.

Through the VLGE residency, Sōsōnma is building one of the first African luxury immersive spaces, merging cultural preservation with technology. The serene 3D marketplace will feature bespoke African experiences — allowing visitors to shop physical pieces, attend exclusive events, and explore cultural artifacts that embody the spirit of Nigerian craftsmanship and sustainability.

The brand will unveil the first phase of its digital world, “UDÓ”, at World Fashion Week on October 16, 2025. The virtual experience will showcase the artistry of African craftsmen while illustrating the brand’s ethos — a celebration of nature, fashion, and technology existing in perfect harmony.

With this bold step, Sōsōnma positions itself at the intersection of heritage, innovation, and sustainability, offering a glimpse into the future of African luxury on the global stage.