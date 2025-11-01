Soludo celebrates Igwe Nnewi on his 100th birthday

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has congratulated His Royal Majesty, Igwe Kenneth Onyeneke Orizu III of Nnewi, on the occasion of his remarkable 100th birthday.

In his congratulatory message, Governor Soludo stated that thr significant centenary milestone in the life of Igwe Orizu is a historic achievement, which gladdens the heart and stirs admiration for a long-reigning monarch with undiminished vigour, wisdom, exceptional leadership, and dedication to the service of his people.

“Reaching the age of 100 years is an extraordinary feat that symbolizes divine favour, resilience, and the blessing of longevity. What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that His Royal Majesty has retained all his mental and physical faculties, continuing to discharge his royal duties with the same sagacity, clarity, and wisdom that have defined his illustrious reign for 62 years

“Throughout the six decades, His Royal Majesty has been a bastion of stability in times of change, a voice of reason in moments of tension, and a bridge-builder when division threatened.

“His enduring reign represents continuity, institutional memory, and the preservation of cherished cultural heritage in an era of rapid transformation.

“The Igwe’s contributions to Nnewi, Anambra State and Nigeria transcend traditional ceremonial functions which include fostering peace and harmony, and creating an environment conducive to economic development and social progress.

“Thus your national honour as a Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) and your appointment as a Justice of the Peace (JP) reflect the high esteem in which you are held at the national level”, the governor said.

He wished the revered monarch greater divine grace, fulfillment, vitality, and many more years of wisdom and guidance as his reign continues to bring prosperity, peace, and progress to Nnewi and Anambra State.