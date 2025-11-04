Sokoto boosts local government workforce with massive training, sponsorship

— Over 8,700 Staff Sponsored for Higher Education Under Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s Administration

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO:– In a far reaching move to reposition the local government system for effective service delivery, the Sokoto State Local Government Service Commission has embarked on an unprecedented programme of training, retraining, sponsorship, promotion, and discipline of staff across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The Permanent secretary of the commission Alhaji Aminu Abubakar Rijiya, disclosed this in an exclusive interview with newsmen in Sokoto, where he outlined the Commission’s achievements under the administration of Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto in the past two years.

According to Rijiya, over 700 local government agricultural staff have been sponsored for Diploma programmes at the College of Agriculture, Wurno, as part of the state’s renewed focus on revitalizing the agricultural sector and strengthening grassroots productivity.

He further revealed that more than 8,000 local government staff were sponsored for various Degree and Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, and other tertiary institutions across the state during the same period.

“These efforts are aimed at improving the capacity, knowledge, and professionalism of our workforce, which in turn enhances service delivery to the people,” Rijiya explained.

The Permanent Secretary noted that the Commission had also sponsored a significant number of staff from the Works Departments of various local governments to pursue engineering-related courses. This initiative, he said, was designed to fill the looming gap in technical manpower caused by the retirement of senior staff and the general shortage of engineers in the system.

“In our Works Departments, many senior officers are retiring, creating gaps that must be addressed to sustain infrastructural development at the grassroots level. We are training new engineers to fill those positions and ensure continuity,” he added.

Speaking further, Rijiya emphasized that staff promotion was being handled with utmost transparency and fairness. He assured that all eligible local government employees were promoted as and when due, in accordance with civil service rules and regulations.

He also underscored the Commission’s commitment to discipline, noting that erring officers are appropriately sanctioned while hardworking and dedicated staff are rewarded to encourage excellence in the service.

In addition to formal education and professional courses, the Commission has also prioritized vocational training to equip artisans with practical skills needed for self-reliance and community development.

“We have partnered with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and the Sokoto Works School to train artisans in various trades such as electrical work, masonry, carpentry, plumbing, and other technical skills,” Rijiya stated.

He explained that beneficiaries of the programme were awarded trade test certificates and other recognized qualifications, enabling them to become certified professionals in their respective fields.

According to him, these initiatives are part of the broader vision of Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto to build a disciplined, competent, and motivated workforce that can drive sustainable development across all local government areas in the state.

Alhaji Rijiya reaffirmed the Commission’s resolve to continue investing in human capital development, which he described as the foundation for efficient governance and accelerated grassroots transformation in Sokoto State.