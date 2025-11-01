Senator Natasha marks second anniversary with projects commissioning across Kogi Central

The Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has commenced the commissioning of several constituency projects across the five local government areas of her district as part of activities marking her second anniversary in office.

The commissioning exercise, which began on Thursday, featured the unveiling of a 50,000-litre capacity solar-powered water reticulation system in Ganaja and solar-powered smart streetlights in Adogo, both located in Ajaokuta Local Government Area.

On Friday, the second day of the anniversary celebration, the Senator commissioned a 20,000-litre capacity borehole in Okene Local Government Area, as well as another 50,000-litre solar-powered water reticulation project in Okaito, Okehi Local Government Area, and Adavi Local Government Area.

In continuation of the project tour, smart streetlights were also commissioned in Obangede and Eika communities in Okehi, as well as in Kuroko community. Other benefiting communities include Ajaokuta Village, Nagazi, Oro Layout, Ebogogo, Adogo, Ebiya, Ogaminana, Geregu, Elete, Ajaokuta Township, Iruvusechi, and Eika Ohizenyi, among others.

So far, 40 solar-powered water projects have been successfully executed across different communities in Kogi Central Senatorial District.

As part of the ongoing anniversary activities, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan is expected to commission additional projects, including smart markets, a primary healthcare centre, schools, and other landmark constituency developments.

Beyond infrastructure, the Senator is also set to empower constituents with electric vehicles and other essential equipment designed to promote sustainable livelihoods and boost economic activities across Kogi Central.