Senator Lado, others donate N220m to Iyin-Ekiti Kingdom

By Nnasom David

Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke and his friends have donated N220m to Iyin-Ekiti Kingdom in Irepodun local government area of Ekiti State.

This is even as the Chief Executive Officer of Lado Development Foundation, Hajiya Zainab Yakubu Lado has pledged to offer 5-year scholarship to indigent students of Iyin-Ekiti.

While Senator Danmarke donated N200m, his friends doled out N20m in solidarity with Danmarke who was conferred with a chieftaincy by the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Oba Adeola Ajakaiye.

The Monarch conferred the chieftaincy title of Aare Atunluse and Yeye Aare Atunluse of Iyin Kingdom on Senator Danmarke and his wife, Hajiya Zainab Yakubu Lado, respectively.

Senator Lado, the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the opposition PDP in Katsina State, is a philanthropist who is investing heavily in youth, education, health, and social development across the 34 local government areas of Katsina State and beyond.

The former national assembly member, through the Lado Development Foundation, has provided scholarships to hundreds of students in tertiary institutions across different states in the country, while also covering examination fees for students taking the senior secondary school examinations.

The Ekiti monarch stated that the conferment was a recognition of the Senator and his wife’s long-standing years of service to humanity and their relationship with the Iyin Kingdom.

‘Kabiyesi believes in rewarding hard work and appreciating persons who have distinguished themselves, especially in the areas of providing service to humanity. The duo of Senator Lado and his wife, Hajiya Zainab, stand out in this regard, hence the recognition”, a palace source said.

Speaking at the formal installation, on Saturday November 1, at the palace of the Oluyin of Iyin Kingdom, as part of the activities marking the 2025 Iyin Day Celebration, the 7th amalgamated anniversary, and the 5th coronation anniversary of the Iyin monarch, Senator Danmarke reaffirmed his commitment to education and humanitarian services.

He said the donation was part of the Yakubu Lado Foundation’s desire to support initiatives that advance humanity assuring that concerted efforts would be done to step up the humanitarian services.

Danmarke who thanked the Ekiti monarch for the recognition said the honour would spur him to do more.