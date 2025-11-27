Senate assures retired police officers of exit from contributory pension scheme

Senate

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – Retired police officers who have been protesting at the National Assembly over their inclusion in the Contributory Pension Scheme may soon see relief, as the Senate has assured them of a speedy exit from the scheme.

For weeks, the retirees have been stationed at the Mopol gate of the National Assembly, sleeping in makeshift tents to draw attention to their concerns.

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, gave the assurance while receiving the leadership of the retired officers in his office on Thursday. He pledged that the matter would be given urgent attention and aligned with the House of Representatives, which had already passed a bill addressing the issue.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, Akpabio said: “The policy, from what you have told us, was not well thought out. Take it that you have to disperse from the gate. That problem, as far as the law is concerned, is over. On Tuesday next week, we will concur with what the House of Representatives has done and produce an Act exiting you from the Scheme. I am confident that President Bola Tinubu, being a listening President, will sign it into law. The Scheme is certainly not good for the security personnel.”

He added: “If the Military, DSS, NIA, and others have exited, I see no reason why the Police should remain while those in the echelon of the service are out of it. You all fought insecurity together. What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. We will ensure the Scheme is the same from the Inspector General to the last constable.”

CSP Mannir Lawal Zaria, leader of the retirees, expressed gratitude to the Senate President for granting them access and expressed optimism that their concerns would be addressed promptly.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), in his vote of thanks, also appreciated Senator Akpabio for showing swift interest in the plight of the retired officers.