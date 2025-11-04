Senate approves Olurunnimbe as NCC Chairman, others as commissioners

Senate

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate has confirmed Idris Olorunnimbe as the chairman of the board of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC.

Also confirmed as Commissioners are Senator Ramoni Mustapha from South West; Engr. Ikechukwu Ugwuegede, South East; Princess Oforitsenere Emiko, South South; Barrister Christopher Okorie, South South and Hajiya Maryam Bayi.

The confirmation on Tuesday was sequel to the presentation and consideration of the report of the Committee on Communications and presented by the Chairman, Senator Aliyu Bilbis.