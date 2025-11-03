Security shuts PDP secretariat, Legacy House amid escalating tensions

By Luminous Jannamike

The leadership crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deepened on Monday as security operatives sealed off both the party’s National Secretariat at Wadata Plaza and the Legacy House, headquarters of the National Convention Organising Committee, shortly after Abdulrahman Mohammed assumed office as Acting National Chairman.

Heavily armed officers arrived at the Wadata Plaza headquarters in the early hours, ordering staff and journalists to vacate before locking the gates and taking up positions around the complex.

Not long after, another team of policemen shut down the Legacy House in Maitama, effectively paralysing operations at the two key centres of the opposition party.

Journalists who attempted to gain access to the Legacy House were told by police personnel on duty that they had “standing instruction from above” not to allow anyone entry.

The sudden security clampdown rattled party members and heightened tension nationwide. It came just hours after Mohammed’s controversial emergence as Acting Chairman, a development that has further widened the cracks within the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

According to insiders, the heavy security presence was a pre-emptive measure to avert possible clashes between rival factions.

“There were intelligence reports suggesting both camps might attempt to occupy the building at the same time,” a senior party source revealed.

Mohammed’s takeover, reportedly backed by a section of the NWC loyal to a former South-South governor, followed days of intense lobbying and behind-the-scenes manoeuvres. His camp accuses the ousted leadership of high-handedness, while he has promised to restore order and reposition the PDP ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Reactions have been sharply divided. Supporters see his assumption of office as a chance to end months of paralysis in the party’s leadership, while opponents denounce it as a brazen power grab.

Tension escalated further in the afternoon when PDP staff staged a walkout from the secretariat, protesting what they described as “total confusion” over the rival leadership claims. They vowed not to resume work until the crisis is resolved.

As of press time, both the Wadata Plaza and Legacy House remained under lock and key, with armed operatives maintaining tight security.

Meanwhile, loyalists of both factions were said to be holding separate strategy meetings at undisclosed locations as efforts to douse the tension continue behind closed doors.

Vanguard News