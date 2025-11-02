Security in Oyo: Makinde set to receive surveillance aircraft from China

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

By Oluwatunmise Omotola

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said plans are in progress to further strengthen the state’s security architecture with the forthcoming arrival of surveillance aircraft.

According to the governor’s monthly newsletter Number 125, this move is part of his administration’s effort to ‘’take security to the skies’’ and close existing surveillance gaps across the state.

The aircraft, produced by CETC Wuhu Diamond Aircraft Manufacturing Company in China, is expected to arrive by mid-November.

‘’This marks a new phase in our approach to security,’’ he said.

Makinde noted that local pilots from Oyo State will also receive special training from the company on how to operate and maintain the aircraft, a step he described as both a security investment and oppurtunity to expand local skill acquisition.

He said ‘’We will also ensure that local professionals, especially our youth, gain the skills and oppurtunities needed to maintain and operate these systems.’’

Makinde recalled the state’s earlier launch of the Western Nigeria Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun, and the support provided to the police and other security agencies.

He emphasised that these measures, including the provision of vehicles, communication gadgets, and welfare support, are aimed at creating a safer environment and ensuring proactive responses to threats across the state.

He said: ‘’The goal is to introduce aerial support to complement our ground operations, especially in foprested and hard- to-reach areas where criminals sometimes take refuge,’’ adding: ‘’We are building a fully integrated system that can detect,deter and respond to threats before they escalate.’’

The governor urged residents to stay at alert and make use of the state’s toll-free emergency line ‘615’ to report any security emergencies.

He assured residents that with the combination of ground operations and aerial surveillance, the state is better equipped to protect it’s borders, forests, mining sites and communities at large. ‘’Security remains the bedrock of development,’’ he emphasised