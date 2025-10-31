Seadogs rescue A’Ibom community from diseases, unsafe drinking water

Commissioning of the solar borehole

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – National Association of Seadogs (NAS) has provided free healthcare for over 2000 indigent residents against waterborne and age related diseases in Afaha Atai, Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government (LGA) Area, Akwa Ibom.

The health outreach on Friday held at the Afaha Atai Primary Health Centre also involved unveiling of a renovated solar powered water borehole for the community by the NAS, also known as Pyrates Confraternity.

The intervention, in response to prevalence of waterborne and communicable diseases in the area, was part activities of the quarterly Pyrates Working Council Meeting which gathered members of the Association in Uyo.

Dr. Joseph Oteri, NAS Capon who is the Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, said, “Each of our quarterly meetings is an opportunity to touch humanity in a tangible way.

“We select communities for a scoping mission to assess disease prevalence and population. That helps us determine quantity of drugs to purchase and medical personnel to engage.”

He explained that NAS’ medical missions which began in 2011 have recorded remarkable impact across several states with various testimonies from beneficiaries.

Dr. Eshiet Ekanem, Medical Mate of Sancta Riviera Deck, revealed that the health team’s, “Findings showed water scarcity in this area has led to increase in waterborne diseases. We came with medications to treat common illnesses including malaria, typhoid, and scabies.

“We also discovered about 35 percent of residents are elderly, with nearly a third of them aged 70 years and above, so we made provisions for ailments like arthritis, poor vision, and other age-related conditions.”

The medical team included optometrists to conduct eye and vision tests and made referral for severe cases to designated health facilities approved by the Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Health.

The Chairman, Ibesikpo Asutan LG, Edidiong Inyang while commissioning the renovated water borehole said the facility, “has been abandoned for long and its restoration today brings immense relief not only to Afaha Atai but to neighboring villages as well.”

In beneficiaries testimonies, Mr. Edet Edem, said, “I am happy because I could not afford hospital treatment. The Seadogs have brought healing and hope to us.”

Mrs. Ekaette Udo, a 65-year-old widow, said, “For many years, I have been struggling with arthritis and poor eyesight, but couldn’t afford hospital visits or drugs. Today, doctors have checked, given me eye drops and medicine for my joints pains. I thank Seadogs for remembering people like us.”