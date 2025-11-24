School Abductions: NANS gives FG 14-day ultimatum to rescue students

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has given the Federal Government a 14-day ultimatum to rescue abducted students and present a clear plan to secure schools, warning that failure to act will trigger nationwide civil disobedience.

The ultimatum follows fresh attacks on schools in Kebbi and Niger states, where dozens of students were abducted in separate raids.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, NANS National President, Comrade Olushola Oladoja, said the student body was “speaking with a heavy heart” over the worsening attacks on education.

“These repeated assaults on education are not only barbaric, they are a direct strike at the soul of our nation’s future,” he said.

Oladoja condemned the Kebbi attack, which occurred shortly after military personnel reportedly withdrew from the area, describing the timing as suspicious and indicative of possible internal compromise.

“This incident occurred barely minutes after military personnel reportedly left, raising serious questions about coordination and internal sabotage,” NANS said.

He lamented that the latest abductions add to a decade-long list of tragedies, from Chibok to Dapchi to Afaka, highlighting a fundamental failure in Nigeria’s security architecture.

“For more than a decade, Nigeria has repeated this cycle of grief; without justice, decisive reforms, or assurance that students are safe in their classrooms,” Oladoja stated.

NANS also called for a review of the country’s security leadership, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to evaluate the performances of the Inspector-General of Police and the NSCDC Commandant-General, especially in light of perceived lapses preceding attacks.

The student body demanded the immediate establishment of a high-level investigative panel to probe potential sabotage, security failures, and repeated withdrawals of security personnel just before attacks.

“All abducted students must be rescued within 14 days. Failure to act will result in nationwide shutdowns,” Oladoja warned.

“The era of silence and tolerance is over. We demand justice. Students’ lives matter, and this nation must act accordingly,” he added.