Sanwo-Olu’s great transformation of Lagos, by Dele Sobbowale

This is the title of a book I started to work on about fifteen months ago. The outline is still being worked out before filling the pages. Work on it has been slowed down because the year started with three book projects about three eminent Nigerians. The three are among the dozen or so Nigerians for whom I have the utmost respect.

They are unquestionably the very best in their sectors of Nigerian life. All were to be launched this year; but, one dropped out; one is still pending and the third will be launched on November 20 this year in Abuja. The title is ATTAH: ARCHITECT OF A NEW DEMOCRATIC DAWN. Attah, until now, remains the only living Nigerian former public official who, in my view, has defined the future direction of his state in a manner none of his successors have done and will ever do.

Going down history, others before Attah include Alhaji Audu Bako, the late governor of Kano State, before Jigawa was severed from it; the late Colonel Samuel Ogbemudia of Bendel State (now Delta and Edo; Sam Mbakwe, the late governor of Imo State (now Abia and Imo); and the late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande of Lagos State.

From the time I returned to Nigeria in 1974, till 2019, I have been privileged to live and work in all the four corners of the country – in addition to several other states in-between. Working mostly in Marketing and Sales functions for over 28 years, I was on the road roughly sixty per cent of the time. Nigeria literally grew under the wheels of my official cars and my feet. There is no state capital and hardly any major city or town that I was not familiar with. Thus, this is an eye witness account – so to speak. Since it is my intention to write more extensively on those governors who left lasting legacies in their domains later on, this is just an introduction to what to expect later. Each one of these high performers demonstrated how great Nigeria could have been – only if others granted the opportunity to rule various parts of Nigeria had been as patriotic.

One attribute the best achievers all possess in common has been the ability to prioritise the contributions they intended to make to their states – which would last the test of time. Most governors attempt to do everything with insufficient revenue. They end messing up everything. All these will be discussed in the weeks ahead; as a departure from the dreadful stories assailing us now. We were occasionally on the right track before.

“Fish rots from the head.”

The truth is; at one point or the other in our history, we have had a glimpse of how greatness can be achieved – if only we learnt from them. Gowon and Awolowo led us through a potentially disastrous Civil War without borrowing a kobo at a time when crude oil revenue was a fraction of the total revenue. We started borrowing when we became the seventh largest crude oil producer. Two of the outstanding governors – Bako and Ogbemudia – were not surprisingly from that era; when the Head of State, Gowon, was as clean as a whistle. Even the most corrupt state governor then was a saint compared to what we have now. That, by itself tells a story.

Why a book on Sanwo-Olu?

“There is no fixed time to tell the truth.” That was a statement from my Philosophy Professor in 1966, when the class session was on ‘What is truth?’ The word of wisdom has remained with me ever since. Sanwo-Olu fits into that select group of governors, from the last century, whose legacies will be difficult to erase. One cardinal reason for writing the books on Attah and Sanwo-Olu is my strong belief that there is a great need in this country for records of achievement of great performers to be recorded and documented in an impartial way devoid of politics. Being totally apolitical has enabled me to observe our leaders in a dispassionate manner. I was too busy trying to earn a living when all the other heroes were on stage to be able to find time to write about their achievements. I have time now and Sanwo-Olu is a worthy subject of a book which will objectively document his achievements.

This would not be the first time for such a venture. My book on General Babangida (rtd) published in 2019 deliberately avoided the political aspects of his regime. Instead, several of the various decrees passed from 1985 to 1992 were presented; the institutions he created – most of which still serve us – were analysed for their utility value to the Nigerian society. All the political summersaults, which earned him the nick name ‘Maradona’, were ignored. Instead, the focus was on FRSC, NAFDAC, NDLEA, NDIC etc. They constitute the lasting legacies which even the most uncharitable critic cannot deny. It is same approach that will be brought into this book. So much has happened in Lagos State in six and a half years, no single book can capture all of them. But, a brave attempt will be made to capture the initiatives which will last for decades to come – may be well into the next century…

I REGRET NOT TAKING ABACHA’S MONEY

“Politicians are their own grave diggers” – Will Rogers,

Now, they are digging our own as well. Soon, we will have one president and 36 errand boys called governors. Nigerian democracy is becoming a thing of the past. The lights of fundamental human rights are going out gradually all over Nigeria. The defections gathering speed will lead inexorably to one party and one-man dictatorship. Those of us who risked everything fighting military dictatorship would have suffered in vain. I personally regret not taking Abacha’s money to join the 2 Million-Man March, MMM, and be given an appointment afterwards. Here is what happened.

A Minister in Abacha’s junta, who was an acquaintance in the US and a regular reader of VANGUARD, had sent two people to me after calling me on my home phone. I had one at home even though few people knew about it. Another regime Minister got me one. Later, I found out that the line was tapped and disconnected it. It was a Greek gift.

I was in my office in VANGUARD when they came. Their message was simple. My article in VANGUARD titled FUNNY MONEY – which pointed to the rot in the banking sector and predicting mass failure, had been brought to Abacha’s attention and a quiet inquiry had been conducted; which largely confirmed what I wrote. That was the genesis of the Failed Bank Decree, 1997. I had helped government; but, I was also a severe and uncompromising critic insisting on the actualization of late Chief MKO Abiola’s mandate. I had been briefly detained three times before the fateful day’s encounter. I was least prepared for what transpired.

They came in; one of them carrying a brief case. Without wasting time, they got to the point. The Minister wanted me to join them on the MMM in Abuja; and to underline the seriousness, the brief case was opened; fully stuffed with mint N50 notes – the highest in circulation then and the equivalent of N50 MILLION today. That was my sign-on money; more was on the way. I was alarmed and even sensed a trap. I asked if I could be allowed to call the Minister from another office; I had no direct line in my office. He assured me there was no trap and pleaded with me to accept it. I wished the ground would open and swallow me. This was the most formidable test of integrity and all the things I was brought up to believe in. I was on my own; to decide what to do.

I was born in Lagos Island and a descendant of the Olukolu Family. I attended St Peter’s Primary School, at Ajele Street, Lagos Island; followed by secondary school at Igbobi College. Virtually, all my holidays were spent in Lagos. I had school mates, family members in every section of Lagos from the bridges to Obalende. Even, after years in the USA and even more years in the North, most of my old mates were still alive when I started writing for VANGUARD. My strong anti-Abacha stand made me a popular figure everywhere. The same was true of my mates at Igbobi College; not to talk of my family. Despite the risks they knew I was running they expected me to stay firm. Then this!!

I asked the Minister to give me two days to think about it and to talk to a few people. No way. I was not going to be allowed to leak the secret to anyone and embarrass the government. It was a matter of “Take it or leave it.” I left it. Two weeks after, I was in the detention which would have ended my life – but, for divine intervention. I never regretted the decision for one day until two weeks ago. Now, I do.

One blow too many: NIMC

“In the good old days, it used to be said…

Japa is not new to Nigeria. In the 1980s when Nigeria’s economy first went from boom to burst, youths checking out, as the expression was in those days, was prevalent. In fact, most Nigerians living abroad in their 70 to 80 years old were on the wagon train out then. On account of my Permanent Resident status, which had not expired, I could have returned to the US. I refused. And I never regretted the decision. I was never broke financially; in fact, I sent nothing less than 29 people to university or polytechnic without borrowing a kobo. Three weeks ago, NIMC turned me into a beggar. For the first time in my entire life, I have been begging and borrowing to pay my bills and buy my drugs, totaling N750, 000 a month; to take care of my family. Now, I regret not taking Abacha’s money or returning to US. All the personal sacrifices were absolutely wasted.

