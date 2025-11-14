Sanwo-Olu reaffirms commitment to fairness as Lagos demolishes unsafe buildings

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reiterated his commitment to fairness, transparency, and the welfare of residents as Lagos continues to demolish unsafe and hazardous buildings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that parts of Oworonshoki were demolished on Sept. 6, prompting protests and a brief blockage of the Third Mainland Bridge.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance during the second phase of compensation for affected Oworonshoki residents, where more displaced persons received payments.

A statement released on Friday by Mr. Oladimeji Animashaun, General Manager of the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency, stated that the government would ensure every eligible resident is resettled.

He said that no Lagos resident would be denied the right to own property, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to fairness and due process.

Animashaun said seventy-nine affected persons received cheques during the first phase, while another one hundred beneficiaries were paid on Thursday.

He stated that the compensation process would be conducted in phases to accommodate all verified beneficiaries.

Some beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the government for fulfilling its promise to affected households.

Mrs Rosemary Nwaoha, who received one million naira, described the support as timely and helpful to her family’s recovery.

Another beneficiary, Mr Patrick Arinze, who received three million naira, commended the government for responding to residents’ concerns.

He said the compensation provided relief and demonstrated responsiveness, despite earlier complaints from affected communities.

Beneficiaries received payments ranging from ₦ 1 million to ₦ 5 million, depending on the valuation of their demolished properties.

Vanguard News