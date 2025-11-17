Sanwo-Olu proposes ₦4.237trn for 2026 fiscal year

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

*… as Lagos Assembly nullifies LASPAA GM nominee, confirms two others

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Lagos State House of Assembly has acknowledged the receipt of an official communication from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu requesting that the lawmakers fix a suitable date for the presentation of the Year 2026 Appropriation Bill.

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According to the letter, which was read during plenary by the Clerk of the House, Barr. Olalekan Onafeko, the Governor is proposing a total budget size of ₦4.237 trillion for the 2026 fiscal year.

The communication formally sets the legislative machinery in motion for the consideration of the state’s next budget cycle.

Meanwhile, in other legislative proceedings, the Assembly nullified the nomination of Mrs. Adebisi Adelabu as General Manager of the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPAA).

Presenting the report of the 12-man Ad Hoc Committee on Screening of Nominees, Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Mojeed Fatai, noted that Mrs. Adelabu had been functioning in the role since 2021 without undergoing the constitutionally mandated confirmation by the Assembly.

He described the continued operation in the position without legislative approval as a breach of due process, which informed the committee’s recommendation for nullification.

After deliberation, the House adopted the recommendation and declared her nomination null and void in line with provisions of Section 92 of the Lagos State Transport Reform Law.

However, the lawmakers confirmed two other nominees for key positions in the state’s public service. The Assembly approved the appointments of Mrs. Adeyemo Khadijat as Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission and Mrs. Adepoju Adebajo as Chairman of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF).

Speaker of the House, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, commended the Ad Hoc Committee for what he described as a thorough screening exercise. He reiterated the Assembly’s commitment to due process, accountability and ensuring that only qualified individuals who have undergone proper legislative scrutiny occupy strategic government positions for the benefit of Lagos residents.

“The House will continue to uphold transparency and ensure that those entrusted with public offices meet the standards required to serve Lagosians,” he said.

Vanguard News