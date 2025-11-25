Sanwo-Olu presents ₦4.237trn 2026 Budget Estimates to Lagos Assembly

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Ebunoluwa Sessou

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday presented a budget estimate of ₦4.237 trillion for the 2026 fiscal year to the Lagos State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The presentation comes months after the governor signed the ₦3.366 trillion 2025 Appropriation Bill—tagged “Budget of Sustainability”—into law on January 9, 2025. That budget was earlier laid before the Assembly on November 21, 2024, during a delayed presentation ceremony held at the Assembly complex in Ikeja.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the new budget, also themed “Budget of Sustainability,” is designed as a roadmap for continuity, resilience, and shared prosperity for Lagos residents. It is structured around five key pillars, including infrastructure sustainability, economic diversification, and institutional reforms.

Tuesday’s presentation was presided over by the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa. Deputy Governor Dr. Femi Hamzat, members of the executive council, lawmakers, and other dignitaries were also in attendance.