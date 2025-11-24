S-West govs declare ‘Time Is Now’ for state police, launch regional security fund, digital intelligence network

By Adeola Badru

With insecurity intensifying across the Southwest, governors under the Southwest Governors’ Forum have declared that establishing State Police “can no longer be delayed,” unveiling a new regional security framework aimed at strengthening protection across the zone.

Meeting at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Ibadan, on Monday, the governors—hosted by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde—deliberated on security, economic development, agriculture, and regional integration.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, chairman of the Forum, read the communiqué.

Present were Governors Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Prince Kola Adewusi representing Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke, and the host governor, Seyi Makinde.

The Forum commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for recent interventions on national security and rescue operations, particularly in Kebbi, Niger, and Kwara states.

On regional measures, the governors approved the establishment of a South West Security Fund (SWSF) under the DAWN Commission, to be managed by Special Advisers on Security from the six states and to meet monthly.

They also adopted a unified digital intelligence-sharing platform for real-time exchange of threat alerts, incident reports, and rapid response coordination across Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti.

Expressing concern over forest infiltration by criminal groups, the Forum urged the Federal Government to bolster forest surveillance and support the deployment of Forest Guards. They reaffirmed their collective commitment to reclaiming forest belts from criminal activity.

The governors also raised alarms over unregulated interstate migration and escalating illegal mining, warning that both issues pose growing security and environmental threats. They resolved to intensify collaboration to ensure migration does not facilitate criminal movements.

Reiterating a long-standing demand, the Forum declared that the creation of State Police is overdue, adding: “The Time is Now.”

On agriculture, they acknowledged improvements in food production across the region and commended the Federal Government’s efforts toward food sufficiency.

The Forum also lauded the establishment of the South-West Development Commission and urged it to deliver effectively on its mandate. They expressed satisfaction with the DAWN Commission’s work on regional integration and security.

They concluded by calling for unity, vigilance, and preservation of the region’s culture of religious tolerance.