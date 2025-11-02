Ruggedman reveals inspiration behind his acoustic sessions

By Ayo Onikoyi

Veteran Nigerian rapper Ruggedman has taken a bold creative turn with the release of his new project, Best of Ruggedman Acoustic Session Vol. 1, an acoustic reinterpretation of his classic tracks. The project, now available on all major music platforms, strips down his biggest hits to their purest form — voice, lyrics, and guitar.

In an interview with Pot-pourri, Ruggedman shared that the inspiration behind the project was born out of a desire to revisit his legacy through a more intimate and live experience.

“The inspiration to recreate acoustic versions of my tracks was born out of the want to release a ‘Best of Ruggedman Live Sessions.’ Before I could get around to that, the Best of Ruggedman Acoustic Session Vol. 1 came to me, and I approached the great guitarist Fiokee, who loved the idea. All the tracks were recorded live and in one take. No Nigerian rapper has ever done this — it’s another first of its kind from Ruggedman.”

On the emotion and message behind the acoustic sound, Ruggedman explained that the stripped-down production allows listeners to focus more deeply on his words and delivery.

“With the acoustic version, you’re not distracted by any beat or sample. It’s just your raw voice, lyrics, and the guitar. People get to hear everything you’re saying. Being that these songs are from my old albums, the messages are the same, except now they’re clearer and being heard by a new audience.”

Reflecting on his evolution after over two decades in the music industry, the rapper said the project underscores his growth and creative endurance.

“It shows my versatility, creativity, originality, and longevity. I can perform with a live band or a DJ. I’ve always said, ‘I blend with the trend, stay forever like culture,’ and this project proves that. I give all glory to God.”

True to his socially conscious artistry, Ruggedman also revealed he is using the project to engage fans and address societal issues.

“I’ve started a Ruggedy Baba Culture Challenge on TikTok, where people who post one-minute videos portraying Nigerian culture using the Ruggedy Baba Acoustic track stand a chance to win ₦250,000. I also included a track titled Change featuring Specikinging, which speaks on issues plaguing Nigerian citizens.”

Ruggedman noted that he plans to support the project’s visibility through various media platforms.

With Best of Ruggedman Acoustic Session Vol. 1, the rapper reaffirms his place as one of Nigeria’s most innovative and enduring hip-hop voices — blending legacy with reinvention and message with melody.