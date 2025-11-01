Road infrastructure: CUPP commends President Tinubu, calls for consistency

*Applauds Umahi’s hands-on approach to project delivery



The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has acknowledged what it described as impressive road infrastructure projects by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Coalition, which rated the current administration “very good” in the area of road infrastructure, said it came to the conclusion after a painstaking assessment of work done in various sectors of the Nigerian economy in the last two years.

The foremost opposition voice disclosed this in a press release, signed by the Coalition’s National Spokesperson, Mark Adebayo, on Saturday in Abuja, after an inspection of the Abuja-Lokoja-Benin Road, among others.

Members of the steering committee of the CUPP, who were on the independent inspection team, said their intention was to go by themselves to assess the situation across key zones, so as to be able to counter the Federal Government’s propaganda in that sector.

They, however, affirmed that what they met on ground was so impressive that there was no way anyone who had the interest of the country at heart would play politics with such positive findings.

Those who were on the inspection tour were Barrister Emeka Benjamin Igwe, a member of the Steering Committee of CUPP; Mrs. Grace Ishaku, Steering Committee member; Dr. Abayọmi Runsewe, Steering Committee Member; Ambassador Abbah Lewis, Steering Committee member, and National Spokesperson, Adebayo, among others.

The CUPP Spokesperson stated, “As 2025 draws to a close, coalition members have been analysing work done in various sectors of the Nigerian economy under the current administration.

“This is necessary for constructive criticism of the activities of the Federal Government and to task both leaders and the electorate ahead of the 2027 election.



“As part of the ongoing assessment, members of the steering committee of the CUPP conducted an on-the-spot independent assessment of some of the ongoing road projects in a few parts of the country in order to separate facts from government propaganda.



“We might have set out initially to puncture claims of achievements by the All Progressives Congress government, especially in infrastructure development, but the impression we got in this first phase of our nationwide inspection was very positive.

“To foster the kind of development that citizens desire for Nigeria, opposition members must acknowledge when something is being done right.”



“This is why we are stating, emphatically, that, after this first phase of our independent inspection of road projects, we can safely conclude that President Bola Tinubu has done very well with road infrastructure, and kudos goes to the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi,” Barr. Benjamin noted.

The opposition spokesperson added, “From our assessment of various sectors, so far, Umahi is inarguably the hardest working minister in the current administration, many factors considered. The many road construction and rehabilitation projects that are ongoing simultaneously across this country are incredibly vast and ambitious in scope.



“Even as opposition, if you see a positive development in the activities of the government, you should say it. Everything is not about criticism and condemnation. Constructive criticism also entails acknowledging good works where available.

“We are also impressed by the humaneness recently displayed by the Minister when he sent a delegation from the Works Ministry to condole with the people of Essan Community in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State, following the recent tragic tanker explosion that claimed several lives and destroyed properties.



“He sent the delegation, not only to deliver the Federal Government’s message of sympathy, but to also assure the community that the road would be fixed promptly. That was a demonstration of purposeful leadership.”



The Coalition members took turns to explain that, from their field findings, it was discovered that contractors were on-site working on multifarious road projects across the country and applying new methods of road construction that combined concrete with iron for durability and higher carriage capacity in many places.

The CUPP stated, “Such roads where contractors are fully on-site include: the Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano Expressway; Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway (Phase 1); Benin–Shagamu–Ore road; Enugu–Onitsha Expressway; Abuja-Lokoja-Benin Road, currently undergoing dualisation, using concrete technology.



“Before the year runs out, we plan to embark on more on-site assessment tours and give practical feedback to the public and necessary advice to the government on our observations where necessary.



“From our practical performance indicator analysis, we can safely say that if the government continues to apply the current energy and needed resources to Nigeria’s road networks, the bad roads syndrome that has been a nightmare for the country for a long time would be a thing of the past.

“The Minister has demonstrated that a Works Minister’s job is on the field and not in air-conditioned offices. He is always seen on the road carrying out inspection and giving professional instructions

“As they say, seeing is believing. We have gone to see. From what we have observed so far, the current administration is working well in that area. Senator David Umahi may end up being the best Works Minister so far if he continues with his current trajectory. This sector is one where President Tinubu has definitely scored very high.”



“However, we like to remind the government that every Nigerian reserves the right to harmlessly observe government projects as part of citizens’ civic responsibilities without harassment from security agencies. It provides an alternative feedback mechanism of government activities to the public,” the Coalition noted.

