RMDB President, ‘Niran Aderogba, commends Afreximbank’s Oramah for transformative leadership

By Godwin Oritse

The President and Chief Executive Officer of the Regional Maritime Development Bank (RMDB), Mr. ‘Niran Aderogba, has commended Professor Benedict Okechukwu Oramah for his exemplary leadership and far-reaching contributions to Africa’s trade and economic development during his tenure as President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) from 2015 to 2025.



Aderogba gave the commendation recently while speaking with journalists on the sidelines of a send-off dinner held in honour of Professor Oramah in Cairo, Egypt, lauding him as a “visionary builder, bridge-maker, and catalyst for Africa’s economic renaissance.”



“Professor Oramah’s decade at the helm of Afreximbank has been nothing short of transformative,” Aderogba stated. “He has not only strengthened Africa’s trade financing architecture but also inspired a generation of African institutions to think boldly, collaborate deeply, and act strategically for the continent’s prosperity.”



Aderogba noted that having worked closely with the bank for almost three decades, “we had jointly engaged in groundbreaking, innovative, and bold financing structures for the economic emancipation of the African continent. A little acorn has grown into an oak tree.”



He said Afreximbank, whose first financing deal in Nigeria was valued at USD 10 million, now undertakes transactions running into billions of dollars — a remarkable milestone that underscores the bank’s growing impact in advancing economic development across the African continent.



He highlighted that key sectors impacted by Afreximbank’s interventions included telecommunications, the financial sector, hospitality, oil and gas, maritime, and transportation, among others.



The RMDB CEO further emphasised Afreximbank’s pivotal role under Oramah’s leadership in promoting intra-African trade, supporting industrialisation, and advancing strategic continental initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



Looking ahead, Aderogba said he is eager to continue the collaboration with Professor Oramah’s successor, Dr George Elombi, whom he has known for almost three decades and described as one “who exemplifies the can-do ethos of Afreximbank.”



The event in Cairo drew dignitaries from across the continent, including representatives of African financial institutions, ministers, and private sector leaders, all of whom paid tribute to Oramah’s enduring impact on Africa’s economic transformation.