Rivers market shut as Hausa traders stab one to death, another battle for survival

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: A market in Rivers State has been closed down following the killing of a trader by alleged Hausa butchers.

It was gathered that the meat sellers from the northern part of the country, had stabbed their victim, who is also a butcher to death, Sunday evening.

The incident happened at Obio/Akpor International Market, popularly called, Amaechi Market on Celestine Omehia Road, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, Sunday evening.

It was gathered that the late victim hails from a state in the eastern part, and that the others, who is atoll battling for life from the South-South.

A source, Mr Amaechi, who is a trader in the market gave the name of the late victim as Ejike Enyadike.

Amaechi noted that the second victim hailed from Akwa Ibom State.

Another source, who pleaded anonymity, said the incident occurred around 11 am on Sunday, following a disagreement over N500.

The source claimed that the attackers, who were more than twenty, stabbed Ejike multiple times with daggers.

However, a woman in the market noted that they were afraid to intervene and that Ejike’s friend, who had intervened was also stabbed on the ribs and now in critical condition.

The Chairman of the Market, Mr. C.P. Oburu, said Ejike was pronounced dead on Sunday at the Rukpokwu Primary Health Centre.

It was gathered that authorities from the local government area closed down the market to avert further breakdown of law and order.

At press time, efforts to get the Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government, Dr Gift Worlu, proved abortive as calls and messages made to his phones were not responded to.

Meanwhile, the Spokesperson for the Rivers State Police, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed the development, but quickly added that the perpetrators are unknown.

Iringe-Koko confirmed that one person died in the incident that sparked fear in the market, adding that Police mobilisation was quickly made to restore calm.

The PPRO noted that the market has been cordoned off, adding that investigations were on to unravel the killers.

She said: “The victim was stabbed by unidentified person. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has already deployed tactical units to cordon off the market and to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to book. Investigation is ongoing. “