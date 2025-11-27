Retired police officers storm NASS, accuse senate of delaying pension bill

Retired police officers on Thursday staged a protest at the National Assembly, accusing the Akpabio-led Senate of deliberately delaying a bill aimed at removing them from a controversial contributory pension scheme.

Chanting “We no dey go,” the retired officers attempted to gain entry into the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

Security personnel at the gate initially blocked their entry, prompting some protesters to climb over the gates, while a few successfully forced their way inside, waiting for their colleagues to join them.

One of the officers, who also served as the group’s cameraman, said: “We need to go in and see Akpabio. We need to go in and see the Senate President. He is the one holding us back. He is the one working against us. The House of Representatives has done the needful; it remains the Senate.”

The protesters carried placards reading: “IGP, why are you insensitive to our plight and suffering?”, highlighting their frustration over delays in addressing their pension concerns.

The demonstration underscores rising tensions among retired officers over the contributory pension scheme, with many calling for urgent legislative action to protect their entitlements.