Resignations: Our struggle is tough not many can endure – Obidients

Yunusa Tanko

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Obidient Movement has acknowledged the recent resignations of some of its interim appointees, the latest being the Director of Mobilization, Morris Monye.

National Coordinator of the Movement, Dr. Yunusa Tanko expressed the organization’s gratitude to all for their service to “the shared mission of rescuing Nigeria from bankrupt politics.”

In a statement he signed on Saturday, Tanko explained that the movement, under the leadership of Mr. Peter Obi, recognized the fact that the struggle is tough and that transitions are part of the growth process.

The Obidient movement emphasized its commitment to voluntary service, encouraging individuals to nominate themselves for roles.

It also said it values feedback and suggestions as it strengthens and consolidates its structure.

Tanko said, “Resignation from leadership of a popular, revolutionary movement in our current situation is understandable.

“We know our struggle is tough, and many may not endure to the end. But these transitions are part of the growth process and unavoidable in building an efficient movement that will restore prosperity, hope and justice to Nigeria.

“We are open to feedbacks and suggestions as we strengthen, structure and consolidate our movement.

“The Obidient Movement is a voluntary organisation in which members voluntarily engage in its activities, with support from interested individuals and organisations. H.E Peter Obi has continually made contributions to the movement both physically, financially and otherwise.

“We encourage everyone to remain steadfast and continue to contribute positively to the process of renewal and growth. Together, we will emerge stronger and more united in the pursuit of our shared vision for a new Nigeria.

“As a movement we shall continue to raise the bar of participation in governance and at no time descend into activities that are not edifying of our nation such as spying, bigotry or thuggery.

“Soonest, and after due consultation, we will announce the next line of actions that will make the Obidient Movement the vanguard of national redemption and transformation. Let us keep faith with the mission.”