Residents flee as herdsmen killed Benue community leader in ambush

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—A community leader and former Councillor of Tombo Council Ward in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State, Mr. Atindiga Tsebee, has been reportedly killed in an ambush by suspected armed herdsmen.

The incident was said to have occurred over the weekend along the Ayilamo–Anyiin road near Tsukwa Village, while the deceased was returning from a security meeting convened to address rising insecurity and attacks in the area.

According to eyewitness accounts, the gunmen ambushed the vehicle in which the victim was travelling and opened fire on the occupants.

“The vehicle belonged to another community leader, Zaki Terngu Iorhuna. They were returning from a security meeting to discuss the spate of attacks in the communities when the armed herdsmen ambushed and opened fire on them, killing Tsebee on the spot,” a source said.

The gruesome attack has reportedly thrown the Gaambe-Tiev community into mourning and heightened fears of renewed hostilities.

Residents are said to be fleeing their homes amid fears of reprisal assaults, while community leaders have called for increased military presence to prevent further violence in the area.