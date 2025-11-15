Residents express fears as suspected ENTRACO operatives resurface

Residents of Owerri were shocked after suspected members of the former operatives of the Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO) were reportedly seen patrolling the streets under a new name “Monitoring and Compliance.”

An Eyewitness on Friday alleged that the group, were seen moving from IMSU Junction through Orji Flyover, on Thursday, November 13.

This is coming days after the Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, suspended the ENTRACO officials over reports of harassment and intimidation of residents. However, an eyewitness said the sudden appearance has now raised questions about the effectiveness of the suspension imposed on the ENTRACO officials.

Some of the residents claimed that the operatives were allegedly led by one young man popularly known as Madoka, alongside one Tapey.

One of the residents for fear of being attacked, did not mention his name, he said: “Their presence has heightened concerns that the suspended agency has merely resurfaced under a different name.”

“If ENTRACO was suspended for misconduct, how are these same men back on the streets, even more brazen?” is this not a case of robbing Peter to pay Paul,” he added.

To this extent, they called on the state government to quickly lunch a surveillance on these men and their activities to avoid the repeat of the ugly incident.

He said: “Many Owerri residents believe the reappearance is less about law enforcement and more an attempt to defy the suspension, describing it as a troubling disregard for public order. It is time for the Governor, Hope Uzodimma to intervene and rein in the operatives, insisting that Owerri “is not a lawless space and that Imolites deserve proper protection.”