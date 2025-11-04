Resident doctors’ strike grounds Lagos hospitals as patients lament endless waits, cancelled surgeries

By Chioma Obinna

As the indefinite strike embarked by the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, entered its 3rd day, the corridors of government owned hospitals are now filled with pain, silence and uncertainty.

From the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, NOHIL, and the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, patients and their families now endure an endless wait not for doctors on call but for the strike to end.

The doctors who claimed to be fighting for an unjust refusal of the Federal government unpaid allowances amounting to N48 billion and erratic salary payments had declared an indefinite strike on October 27th.

Sadly, like the saying, when two elephants fight, the grass suffers. Three days into the strike, hundreds of patients are lamenting woes. Several years and months of appointments are being cancelled including life saving surgeries.

One of such frustrations was the case of a parent who had waited anxiously for her son’s corrective surgery at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, for three years. For this parent, each appointment brought new hope and then another postponement. Finally, a date was set for November 3, but just when the parent thought the long journey to healing was over, the procedure was cancelled making it another casualty of the nationwide doctors’ strike.

“My son was booked after three years of back and forth. We finally got November 3rd for his surgery, now it’s been cancelled because of the strike. I don’t even know what to tell him anymore,” the parent lamented.

Another patient, who was scheduled to see a doctor for an eye condition, also shared his frustration. The patient, identified as Peter Adebayo, told Vanguard that he had been turned back two weeks ago after the doctor on duty said he was tired. When he returned on Monday, he was informed that the doctors were now on strike.

“Why are we being treated like this in this country?” he lamented.The experience mirrors the agony of countless patients and families stranded nationwide as the indefinite strike declared by NARD entered its fourth day, leaving wards and emergency units without doctors.

Also a visit to LASUTH over the weekend revealed near-deserted wards and clinics. Only nurses were on duty, attending to patients in the absence of doctors. At the children’s ward, parents could be seen pacing the corridors, some whispering prayers, others making frantic calls for updates.

“I was at LASUTH on Saturday to see a neighbour’s daughter who has been on admission,” a concerned observer recounted.

“There were no doctors, not even senior consultants, I went back yesterday, it was the same thing, only nurses were around. Normally, when junior doctors are on strike, consultants hold the fort, but this time, it’s empty. I am hoping that the Federal government will answer them soonest,” he stated.

The situation was similar at Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, and the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, where resident doctors have fully complied with the national strike directive.

In an interview with Vanguard, Dr. Toba Babarinsa, President of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, confirmed full participation.

“This is a national and not a hospital strike,” he said. “We can only resume when the issues are resolved nationally. For now, we have joined the strike since November 1, in accordance with the directive of our national body.”

The nationwide industrial action, declared by NARD on October 27, follows the Federal Government’s alleged failure to address unpaid allowances and poor working conditions amounting to a ₦48 billion dispute.

The NARD President, Dr. Mohammad Suleiman, had earlier explained that the strike became inevitable after multiple ultimatums expired without government response.

“This is a national security matter and a national disaster. We hope the government gives it the emergency attention it deserves.”

Doctors are demanding timely salary payments, improved welfare, and better funding for hospitals. “Even normal salary payment is not consistent,” said one resident doctor at LUTH. Our September salary came on October 7, and as of now, we haven’t received October pay. A doctor who is stressed, underpaid, and demoralised is already a risk to the patient.”

Meanwhile, patients and their families continue to bear the brunt. At Igbobi Orthopaedic Hospital, several scheduled surgeries have been postponed indefinitely. At the Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, outpatient consultations have stopped, leaving many patients without medication refills.

For these patients, their hope now hangs on the government and doctors reaching a compromise soon. “We’ve waited too long. It’s not just about surgery anymore, it’s about saving lives that can’t wait,” one of the parents stated.