Reps urge Govt to secure safe return of Jonathan from Guinea-Bissau

Jonathan

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Thursday called on the Federal Government to take immediate diplomatic measures to ensure the safe return of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, who is reportedly in Guinea-Bissau following a recent coup in the country.

The motion was raised during a plenary session initially focused on the struggles of ordinary Nigerians, when Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu highlighted an “urgent matter” for the House’s attention. The floor was then yielded to the Leader of the House, Rep. Julius Ihonvbere.

Ihonvbere informed lawmakers that Jonathan, widely recognised for peacefully conceding defeat in the 2015 presidential election, was in Guinea-Bissau on an international election-monitoring assignment when the coup occurred. He noted Jonathan’s extensive election-monitoring experience in countries including Zimbabwe, Liberia, Ghana, Mozambique, Pakistan, Tanzania, and South Africa on behalf of ECOWAS, the Commonwealth, the African Union, and Nigeria.

“Currently, he is in Guinea-Bissau due to the coup,” Ihonvbere said, stressing that while the House was not debating the coup itself, Jonathan’s safety is “a matter of national importance.” He added that government authorities are aware of the situation and taking steps to ensure his return.

Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda also supported the call, highlighting Jonathan’s democratic contributions and global engagement. He urged that national concern for safety should extend to all Nigerians abroad.

“The importance we attach to his life should also apply to every other Nigerian, whether at home or abroad,” Chinda said.

The House subsequently adopted a resolution by voice vote, urging the Federal Government to use all diplomatic channels to facilitate Jonathan’s safe return.

The resolution underscored that the safety of citizens, including former leaders, should remain a priority in Nigeria’s foreign and domestic policy.