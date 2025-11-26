Reps to probe scholarship stipend delays

The House of Representatives has inaugurated an investigation into alleged breaches of terms of engagement and non-payment of scholarship stipends to Nigerian students, both domestically and abroad.

Declaring the hearing open on Wednesday, Speaker Rep. Abbas Tajudeen said the findings would guide future operations of the scholarship scheme.

Abbas was represented by Rep. David Agada.

Tajudeen emphasised the 10th Assembly’s commitment to improving administrative efficiency in stipend payments, noting that delays could negatively affect students’ education, motivation, and overall welfare.

“Any delay in payment undermines education and diminishes students’ morale,” he said, highlighting the potential setbacks caused by bureaucratic inefficiencies.

Chairman of the House Committee on Student Loans, Scholarships, and Higher Education Financing, Rep. Ifeoluwa Ehindero, said the allegations, if confirmed, represented systemic failures and betrayal of national trust.

Ehindero described delayed payments as threats to the academic, psychological, and physical well-being of Nigerian students abroad, stressing that funding and guidance were critical for safeguarding their future.

Affirming the committee’s mandate, he said it would examine causes of the delays, assess fund disbursements, and determine whether due process, fairness, and accountability were observed.

He stressed that the inquiry was a fact-finding mission, not a witch-hunt, warning that inefficiency, corruption, or mismanagement would not be tolerated, and the interests of students superseded bureaucratic excuses.

The committee called for full disclosure of relevant documents and truthful testimony, cautioning against deviations or false reporting during the investigation.

Contributing to the hearing, Federal Scholarship Board Director Ms Ndajiwo Asta stated that students had been paid up to 2022, with the shortfall beginning in 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the investigative hearing focuses on alleged abuse of process, breach of engagement terms, and non-payment of scholarship stipends to Nigerian students in the diaspora. (NAN)