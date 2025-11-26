Reps summon minister over 2005 40MW Dadin-Kowa Hydropower project

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives’ Ad-hoc Committee investigating Nigeria’s power sector reforms and expenditures from 2007 to 2024 has summoned the Minister of Water Resources, heads of key water management agencies, and signatories to the 2005 concession agreement for the 40MW Dadin-Kowa hydropower project.

The summons, issued on Wednesday by Committee Chairman Arch. Ibrahim Almustapha Aliyu, follows a presentation by Mabon Generating Company, the concessionaire of the Dadin-Kowa Hydropower Plant, which highlighted gaps, delays, and inconsistencies that lawmakers described as unacceptable.

Aliyu directed the committee secretariat to summon:

The Minister of Water Resources

Managing Director, Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority

Managing Director, Hadejia–Jama’are River Basin Development Authority

Chief Executive, Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission

Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC)

Individual signatories to the original concession and subsequent addendum

The officials are expected to appear before the committee on 4 December 2025.

Aliyu noted that nearly 20 years into the 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession, the project has suffered prolonged delays, addendums, approval bottlenecks, and unclear responsibilities among government agencies.

He questioned the due diligence conducted by both Mabon and supervising authorities, stating:

“From 2005 to date, 20 years have gone. You entered into an agreement after confirming the facility was fit. Now, midway, you suddenly realise there are challenges.”

The committee also requested submission of the appraisal committee report that reviewed the initial concession and recommended the addendum, as well as all documents relating to performance assessment, generation output, gaps, and payment issues.

Mabon Generating Company said it has supplied over 700 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity to the national grid since 2021 and has not received any grants or direct loans from the Federal Government since the project’s inception. COO Umar Shehu Hashidu confirmed that the company submitted all requested documents, including the original 2005 concession agreement, the 2015 addendum, and relevant regulatory approvals.

Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen, highlighted the ongoing Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI), aimed at eliminating Nigeria’s seven-million-meter deficit and reducing electricity sector losses, as part of President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to stabilise power supply.

Obafemi Sotebo, representing the PMI Director, stated that the initiative seeks to end estimated billing, improve revenue assurance, and build a nationwide ecosystem of smart meters capable of remote auditing. Closing the metering gap could reduce sector losses from the current 45–50% to 12–15%, within an acceptable global range.