Reps reverse one-week adjournment, to reconvene Wednesday

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives will reconvene for plenary on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, reversing its earlier decision to adjourn sittings for one week.

This was contained in a statement issued Tuesday evening by the Spokesman of the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi, who said the reversal followed positive developments arising from engagements and interventions across various levels of government.

According to the statement, the House had initially adjourned plenary until next Tuesday due to mounting concerns over contractors’ agitations and the non-release of funds under the 2024/2025 budget. However, the decision to resume earlier was made after notable progress was recorded in addressing those issues.

The development was formally conveyed to Honourable Members by the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria via an internal memorandum issued on Tuesday evening.

The Clerk’s memo read in part:

“The early resumption will afford the Leadership of the House the opportunity to brief Members on progress recorded in resolving these issues and other related matters of national importance.”

Hon. Rotimi explained that at Wednesday’s plenary, “the House is expected to formally rescind its earlier adjournment resolution to enable proceedings to continue.”

He added that, “This decision follows positive developments arising from engagements and interventions across various levels of government concerning issues that informed the earlier adjournment, particularly matters relating to contractors’ agitations and the non-release of funds under the 2024/2025 budget.”

The statement further urged all Honourable Members to make the necessary arrangements to be in attendance.