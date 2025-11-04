Reps adjourn sitting for one week in solidarity with unpaid contractors

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has adjourned plenary for one week in solidarity with unpaid contractors who on Tuesday barricaded the National Assembly entrance in protest over the Federal Government’s failure to settle outstanding debts.

The decision followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Rep. Kabiru Maipalace (Gusau/Tsape Federal Constituency, Zamfara), who urged the House to suspend sittings until the executive arm fulfils its promise to pay local contractors owed for projects executed under the 2024 and 2025 budgets.

Earlier in the day, contractors laid siege to the National Assembly gate, vowing to remain there for seven days and make it difficult for lawmakers to sit. The disruption led to lawmakers unanimously rejecting four urgent motions during plenary, prompting Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu—who presided—to call for a closed-door session to address the rising tension among members.

After the executive session, House Minority Leader moved a motion highlighting the continued non-implementation of the 2024–2025 budget and the hardship caused by the government’s failure to pay contractors.

He said:

“Contractors—our brothers and sisters—are at the gate protesting that they have not been paid for jobs executed since 2024. We have held several meetings with the Executive, including the Ministers of Finance and Budget, yet the promises made have not been fulfilled.”

The Minority Leader noted that President Bola Tinubu had also instructed the Ministers of Finance and Budget to effect immediate payment of outstanding debts, but the directive remained unimplemented weeks after.

The motion further stressed that the non-payment of contractors has worsened economic hardship, increased poverty, and heightened public tension.

The House subsequently resolved to give the Minister of Finance, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, and the Accountant General of the Federation a seven-day ultimatum to pay all outstanding bills owed to local contractors and fully commence implementation of the 2025 budget.

Rep. Maipalace then moved another motion requesting immediate adjournment of plenary for one week, arguing that lawmakers should reconvene only after receiving updates on payment compliance.

When Deputy Speaker Kalu sought clarification, Chairman of the Rules and Business Committee, Rep. Francis Waive, supported the adjournment, saying:

“During this one week, the contractors have vowed to continue their protest and make this place inaccessible. It is sensible for us to keep away and give the executive the opportunity to do the needful.”

Deputy Speaker Kalu responded:

“So you are saying members came late today because the road was blocked by the contractors, and you don’t want a repeat of that for the next one week?”

Waive replied: “Definitely, Mr Speaker.”

The House unanimously adopted the motion, stepping down all items on Tuesday’s Order Paper and adjourning plenary until next week, while directing the leadership to engage the executive for immediate action.