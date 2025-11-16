Rep calls for abolition of HND/Bsc dichotomy

The Chairman, House Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Education, Rep. Kayode Laguda has called for the abolition of the lingering HND/Bsc dichotomy to address the injustice in the academic system.

Laguda made the call on Saturday in Abuja as a keynote speaker at the maiden Bi-annual Lecture Series/Awards, organised by the Federal Polytechnics Oko, Alumni Association, Abuja branch, with the theme, “HND/Bsc Dichotomy: Matters Arising”.

He reiterated the need for a renewed commitment to prohibiting HND/BSc dichotomy by taking steps to create awareness, support research and create room for innovation in Nigeria’s polytechnics.

Laguda, who called for harmonisation, said he had already sponsored a bill titled “Higher National Diploma Discrimination (Prohibition) Bill, 2024” to address what he described as “long standing injustice”.

“In response to this long-standing injustice, I took the bold step of sponsoring the bill which has already passed crucial stages in the National Assembly.

“The goal is to ensure that holders of HND and BSc qualifications are treated equally for employment, promotion, and further studies,” he said.

The lawmaker explained that the Bill was tailored to prohibit discrimination in both public and private sectors, with prescribed penalties for individuals or institutions that continue to perpetuate the bias.

According to him, the move is not just a piece of legislation but a statement of national intent.

“It says to every young Nigerian in a polytechnic that your education matters, your skills matter, and your future is valid.

“It is about restoring dignity to technical education and rewarding competence, not titles.”

Laguda called for a collaboration among stakeholders to get the HND/Degree Dichotomy Bill to improve contributions of Polytechnics in Nigeria to national creativity, excellence and enterprise.

He emphasised the need to recognise that a nation that undermines its technical experts cannot advance industrially.

The lawmaker who frowned at the stagnation and relegation of HND holders, said it was imperative to re-image polytechnic education as the engine room of innovation and entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

He urged Nigerians to end the narrative which saw Polytechnics as alternatives for those who couldn’t make it into the university, saying that such a mindset belongs to the past.

Laguda said that no country can industrialise without valuing its technical workforce, noting that the world’s leading economies like Germany, Japan and China, prioritised technical education.

He therefore recommended periodic review and alignment of HND curriculum with industry needs and the establishment of a National Polytechnic Commission, as ways to move forward.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Bugaje, expressed the commitment of the board to ensure success in the ongoing reforms.

Bugaje, represented by Mr Bashir Dati, commended the Federal Polytechnics Oko, Alumni, for organising the lecture, and urged it to sustain the conversation.

He described the lingering dichotomy as a big challenge impeding development and industrialisation in the country.

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Chioma Awuzie, said the dichotomy was already affecting students’ enrollment in polytechnics.

Awuzie urged the government to quickly intervene to avoid the collapse of polytechnic education in the country.

”We urge the government to enable the polytechnics to award Bachelor of Technology to graduating students to end the dichotomy between HND and Degree certificates.

She commended the Alumni for taking the bold step to organise the lecture, noting that the skills acquired by polytechnic graduates were part of the legacies of NBTE.

Earlier, the National President, Federal Polytechnics Oko Alumni Association, Nze Henry Nnebe, blamed the lingering dichotomy on the lack of unity among Polytechnics graduates.

Nnebe called for unity among Polytechnics graduates to abolish the dichotomy.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Federal Polytechnics Oko Alumni Association, Abuja Branch, Mr Nnabuchi Nnabuchi, said that the dichotomy had undermined meritocracy and competence.

Nnabuchi, who frowned at the relegation of HND holders, said that such discrepancy had hindered HND holders from attaining the peak of their careers especially in the civil service.

The highlight of the event was the conferment of merit awards to notable Nigerians like Rep. Kayode Laguda, Rep. Okpolupm Etteh, as well as two women entrepreneurs, Dr Eugenia Ndukwe and Mrs Gloria Onyeakazi.

Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, the Majority Leader, House of Representatives and Rep Unyime Idem were also honoured for their dedication to their duties and support for social justice.