Regina Daniels: Uche Montana denies involvement

By Benjamin Njoku

The marital crisis between Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, is showing no signs of ending any time soon. The couple’s dirty laundry has been aired publicly, with Ned Nwoko accusing Regina’s friends and siblings, including Uche Montana, of sneaking drugs to her. Montana has however denied the allegations, stating that she has no involvement in the situation. “My attention has been drawn to a circulating post that appears to link my name to certain claims. For clarity, I have no involvement or connection to the situation described. This note is simply to set the record straight and protect my peace,” she wrote on her Instagram story. Daniels has also spoken out about the mockery she’s faced due to her marital crisis, stating that it has given her courage. Despite appearing strong, she admits to needing help and feels it’s “illegal” to be in need in a society where she’s raised herself. The drama continues to unfold, with new twists emerging daily. The couple’s marital crisis has captivated Nigerian social media users, who are eagerly following the developments and taking sides at random