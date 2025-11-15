Regina Daniels’ leaked medical reports genuine – Ned Nwoko

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- Senator Ned Nwoko (APC, Delta North) has claimed that the medical and toxicology reports of his estranged wife, Regina Daniels, circulating widely on social media are genuine.

In a statement signed by the communication team lead of the lawmaker’s office, the Senator addressed the alleged substance abuse issues involving Regina, claiming that multiple medical facilities had detected dangerously high levels of several substances in her system and that she was rushed unconscious to a hospital on October 3 following drug overdose.

The statement listed the substances confirmed by the toxicology report and Serenity Hospital records.

The statement said, “A medical report concerning Regina Nwoko has been circulating online. The reports are genuine. The rehabilitation centre only clarified that it did not publish or circulate the documents, which is expected because medical institutions must protect client confidentiality. They did not deny authoring the reports; their concern is the leak itself.

“Both the toxicology report and the Serenity Hospital report confirm the presence of the same substances, all at levels that pose serious health risks: Marijuana, Cocaine, Morphine, Opiates at extremely elevated levels, Alcohol at a critically dangerous level.”

The statement urged members of the public to read the documents in full, saying “they explain the situation clearly and directly.”

Senator Nwoko’s office noted that the rehabilitation centre where Regina had been receiving treatment never denied authoring the reports; it only clarified that it did not leak them, in line with patient confidentiality protocols.

The statement said that the centre highlighted repeated interference and enabling behaviour by some of Regina’s siblings who allegedly supplied her with alcohol and marijuana even while she was undergoing treatment, making successful rehabilitation impossible.

The statement further cited “The Nizamiya Hospital report dated 3rd October,” which, according to Nwoko’s team, “adds an even more troubling detail. She was brought into the hospital unconscious from a drug overdose. These facts are documented, consistent, and deeply alarming.”

The Senator emphasised that his insistence on sustained therapy and rehabilitation stems from genuine concern for Regina’s life and the well-being of their two young sons.

The statement read: “A medical report concerning Regina Nwoko has been circulating online. The reports are genuine. The rehabilitation centre only clarified that it did not publish or circulate the documents, which is expected because medical institutions must protect client confidentiality. They did not deny authoring the reports; their concern is the leak itself.

“The public is encouraged to read the full reports, because they explain the situation clearly and directly. Both the toxicology report and the Serenity Hospital report confirm the presence of the same substances, all at levels that pose serious health risks: Marijuana, Cocaine, Morphine, Opiates at extremely elevated levels, Alcohol at a critically dangerous level.

“The reports also describe the challenges the rehabilitation centre faced, including persistent interference from her siblings. They openly stated that they do not see anything wrong in giving her alcohol and weed even while she was undergoing rehabilitation, and they have continued enabling her substance use. Their actions made effective treatment impossible and remain one of the major reasons she has not been able to complete rehabilitation.

“Many have questioned why the Senator is insisting on therapy. His determination comes from the clear reality that several of Regina’s recent decisions are not coming from a stable and healthy frame of mind. She is vulnerable, unprotected, and exposed to individuals who exploit her for personal gain. Her online behaviour reflects her current struggles, and she tends to listen more to public voices than to medical professionals or her husband”.

He described her current state as one of vulnerability, where decisions are not being made from “a stable and healthy frame of mind,” and noted that she has become more responsive to public voices than to medical professionals or himself.

While acknowledging the pain caused by the public disclosure of such private medical information, Senator Nwoko’s office stressed that the gravity of the situation left no room for continued silence.

“Past attempts to help her privately did not succeed. Given the severity of the substances detected and the documented hospital emergency where she arrived unconscious, it is no longer an issue that can be handled quietly. At this point, the question becomes: must we wait until Regina reaches a point of irreversible harm before we support her, encourage her to stop substance abuse, and help her commit to rehabilitation.

“Distinguished Senator is genuinely and deeply concerned. His tone, his actions, and his persistence all reflect a man who wants Regina to recover, to be safe, to be clear minded, and to be present for her two young sons. Until those boys are old enough to guide themselves, he will continue doing everything within his responsibility to help restore her wellbeing and ensure that future choices are made with clarity.

“The message remains clear. The reports are authentic. The hospitals and rehabilitation centres did not leak them. The findings speak for themselves. Regina needs consistent treatment, support, and protection. Not denial, not interference, and not enabling. She is a mother, and she deserves the chance to regain her health and stability,” the statement added.