Regina Daniels drug claim fake – Abuja hospital

Serenity Royale Hospital in Abuja has rejected a circulating medical document alleging that Nollywood star Regina Daniels is undergoing treatment for severe drug dependence at its facility, insisting the report was fabricated.

The viral document had claimed Daniels, the estranged wife of Senator Ned Nwoko, was diagnosed with a substance use disorder and enrolled in a home detox programme beginning September 24, 2025.

It also bore the signature of the hospital’s Managing Director and Head of Clinical Services, Adekunle Adesina.

However, in a statement issued on Thursday, the facility distanced itself from the publication.

“Our attention has been drawn to a post on an alleged mid-term home detox report being circulated online in the name of Serenity Royale Hospital with respect to Nwoko Regina. We wish to state clearly that the publication and circulation of the said post containing classified information did not emanate from us and respectfully request the public to disregard the same,” the disclaimer read.

The uproar follows fresh accusations earlier in the week from one of Nwoko’s wives, who alleged via Instagram that Daniels exposed her to drugs and alcohol, claiming the influence almost wrecked her marriage six years ago.

She further said that Nwoko strongly condemns substance use.

“You also know that my husband completely hates alcohol, drugs, and smoking. He has always been clear that he would never accept any wife who drinks, smokes, or uses drugs. The only reason you are fighting my husband is because he wants you to stop your drug and alcohol addiction.

“It has always been a serious matter for him. My husband’s quick insistence on intervention rescued me from that dark path,” she said.

Before the claims surfaced, Daniels co-wife had been sharing upbeat moments from her home life, including family clips with Nwoko and a getaway video captioned: “Too busy building my peace, life, and family, no time for anything else.”

Meanwhile, Daniels’ brother Samuel Ojeogwu, alias Sammy West, has regained his freedom after being arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy, trespass, assault, intimidation and theft — offences linked to a petition reportedly filed by Nwoko.

Vanguard News