Redefining Urgent Care: Ogundipe’s mission to modernise Nigeria’s emergency healthcare system

By Godwin Oritse

As Nigeria continues to grapple with gaps in its healthcare delivery system, stakeholders are renewing calls for stronger government investment to improve emergency response and patient outcomes.



In an intern with Newsmen, Medical Practitioner Dr. Eunice Feyisayo Ogundipe said that the country’s healthcare sector urgently needs a shift from its reactive approach to a proactive, data-driven model. She noted that embracing predictive analytics and patient flow innovation could revolutionize emergency care, making it more efficient and humane.



Ogundipe stated that such transformation requires deliberate government commitment to technology, planning, and policy reforms that prioritize preventive and responsive care. By harnessing evidence-based data, she explained, hospitals can better anticipate patient needs, allocate resources efficiently, and eliminate the delays that often cost lives.



According to her, “patient flow is not only a logistical problem, but a system opportunity where both clinical and operational efficiencies can be achieved in hospitals by re-examining the way patients flow in and out of emergency departments.

Her vision of the emergency care system also aimed to ensure that patients seek medical help not just to stabilize their conditions but also to reduce waiting times, overcrowding, and ensure that the patient experience is dignified.



She said research has showed that the idea of predictive analytics does not defined merely as a technical addition but as a tool of change, using real-time data, hospitals can be able to predict increases in the number of patients, distribute resources more efficiently, and foresee the emergence of a crisis before it takes place.



According to her, the real benefit of analytics is not numbers but is in the ability to make smarter decisions, better clinical results, and eventually save lives.



She said: “Breakthrough has been the creation of frameworks to unite clinicians, administrators, and policymakers based on the transparency of information and shared responsibility. The systems eliminate inefficiencies, minimize duplication of efforts, and foster the culture of evidence-based decision-making.”