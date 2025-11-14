Red Cross says 33 million Nigerians may starve in 2026

Nigeria Red Cross denies backing any political party or candidate ahead of Anambra governorship poll.

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) has warned that more than 33 million people may face severe hunger and malnutrition in 2026 if drastic measures are not taken.‎‎

Dr. Abubakar Kende, Secretary-General of the society, said this on Friday in Abuja at a ceremony to unveil its Nutrition Advocacy Plan.‎‎

The event also honored Ambassador Layla Ali Othman as the Nutrition Ambassador of the society.‎‎

Kende expressed gratitude that the challenge of hunger and malnutrition could be reduced with the help of philanthropists like Othman.‎‎He said that the Red Cross looked forward to having Othman become the face of its Anti-Hunger and Malnutrition effort.‎‎

According to him, the plan sets the tone for impactful action against hunger and malnutrition in Nigeria.‎‎

”The society hopes to make a significant impact in the fight against hunger and malnutrition with the help of its nutrition ambassador and other stakeholders,” he said.‎‎

Othman expressed gratitude to the society for the award.