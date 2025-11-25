Real Madrid’s Courtois out for Olympiacos Champions League trip

Real Madrid’s Belgian goalkeeper #01 Thibaut Courtois looks on during a press conference on the eve of the UEFA Champions League football match between Real Madrid CF and Juventus at the Real Madrid Sports City in Valdebebas, in the outskirts of Madrid on October 21, 2025. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will miss the Champions League trip to face Olympiacos because of a stomach bug, said the Spanish giants Tuesday.

The Belgian stopper “has been diagnosed with viral gastroenteritis” said Madrid in a statement ahead of Wednesday’s match in Athens.

Andriy Lunin is set to fill in for the record 15-time champions, who are seventh in the league phase table.

Madrid have failed to win any of their last three games across all competitions, including a 1-0 defeat by Liverpool in their previous Champions League match.