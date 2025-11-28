Real Madrid withdraw interest in Liverpool’s Konate

Konate

Real Madrid have officially informed Liverpool that they will not be moving forward with a potential deal for defender Ibrahima Konaté in 2026, according to reports from The Athletic.

Konaté had been on Real Madrid’s long-term shortlist as part of their future defensive plans, but the Spanish giants have now withdrawn their interest, bringing an end to months of speculation surrounding the French international.

Real already had earlier secured the services of another Liverpool defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Meanwhile, Konaté remains in talks with Liverpool over a contract extension. The club has already placed a proposal on the table, though the 26-year-old is yet to reach a final decision on his future at Anfield.

The defender, who joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2021, has been a key figure in the squad, and the Reds remain keen to secure his long-term commitment despite Real Madrid’s exit from the race.