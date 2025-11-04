Radda presents N897.8bn budget to Katsina Assembly

Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State presented a N897.8 billion budget for the 2026 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly on Tuesday for consideration and passage.

The budget, tagged ‘Building Your Future III’, has a total of N167.7 billion, representing 18.68 percent as recurrent expenditure, while the capital expenditure stands at N730.1 billion, representing 81.32 percent.

Radda stated that the budget has an increase of N205.6 billion compared to last year.

The Governor said that in preparing the 2026 budget, they had adopted a pragmatic and disciplined approach to revenue generation and expenditure management.

“A comprehensive review of all funding sources has been conducted to guarantee fiscal balance and eliminate potential deficits in implementation.

“Each MDAs was thoroughly engaged and required to defend its expenditure framework in line with our administration’s blueprint and the pressing needs of our communities.

“Each programme, project, and initiative encapsulated in this budget is designed to directly improve the lives of our citizens.

“We remained resolute in our determination to ensure that the benefits of the governance reach every esteemed corner of our state,” he said.

The Speaker, Alhaji Nasir Yahaya-Daura, assured the speedy passage of the budget for the benefit of the people of the state.

He pledged to sustain collaboration with the executive arm while upholding their constitutional duty of checks and balances for the benefit of the people of Katsina State.

“We must commend you for your sustained efforts towards security, peace, and stability throughout the state.

“Many communities that once lived under fear have now regained stability and hope,” he said.

