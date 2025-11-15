Quit illicit drug trade or face tougher crackdown, Marwa warns

Brig General Buba Marwa

The Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, has warned drug barons, traffickers and their cartels to quit the criminal trade or face more hard time during his second tenure.

Marwa said this while receiving the jubilating management staff, officers, men and women of the agency gathered to welcome him at its National Headquarters in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Marwa was reappointed by President Bola Tinubu for a second tenure of five years on Friday.

In a statement by the NDLEA spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi on Saturday in Abuja, Marwa warned that his next tenure would be hell and bleak for those who failed to quit the illicit drug trade.

He expressed appreciation to the president for the recognition of ongoing efforts against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the country.

“First of all, what a surprise, I did not expect to come back from juma’at service to meet these great felicitations, dancing and singing by our personnel. Thank you very much.

“We would like to thank the almighty God, because always the glory has to go to Him for everything.

“We thank the President and Commander-in-Chief for the special recognition of our collective efforts and the new mandate for us to continue with the war against drug abuse and trafficking.

“I thank the management, officers, men and women of the agency, who continue to provide service to the nation 24/7, in spite of the risks that you all face,” he emphasised.

Marwa also acknowledged the unflinching support by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN and the Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun.

The NDLEA boss also expressed appreciation to all the local and international partners, with whom he said, have continued to collaborate towards ridding Nigeria of illicit substances.

“For the drug cartels, Marwa has a message: First, this word must go to the cartels. The cartels have not seen anything yet. I promise them this second tenure is going to be hell and bleak for them.

“Drugs shall not pass, in or out or within Nigeria.”

He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment towards President Tinubu’s mandate, assuring that they would continue to work in line with the Agency’s Act.

“I remember in my inaugural speech, the day I took over, and I said very clearly that NDLEA will be feared by the drug cartels. And that’s just the beginning,” he said.

He urged those engaged in illicit drugs and cannabis growers to look for another business.

According to him, it is in line with that, that we established the Alternative Development Unit, which seeks to persuade those who are perpetrating the illicit drug activities, particularly cannabis growers, who are our greatest challenge in Nigeria, to desist from the habit, collaborate with us.

“We are going to support licit cultivation of crops that are legitimate, legal, and you can sleep with your two eyes closed.

“But those who refuse to do that can be sure that the NDLEA is up and able on its task of law enforcement.

“You will be arrested, the drugs will be seized, and your assets will be confiscated. So, when you come out of jail, there will be nothing left.”

The NDLEA Chairman also assured that the Agency would remain committed to its drug demand reduction efforts.

“I’ll take the opportunity again to announce the rededication of our efforts towards prevention, sensitisation, counseling, treatment, and rehabilitation of our children in our 30 rehabilitation centres.

“And with the support of the President and the Renewed Hope Agenda, seven more rehab centres are coming up under the 2025 budget that will now make every state to have its own rehab centre.

“And as well, there will be zonal rehab, more rehab centres and we are getting full collaboration from the Honorable Minister of Health,” he said.

Marwa also commended the efforts of the Minister of Education, who has accepted the agency’s recommendation for drug tests for students on admission to tertiary institutions, so that those detected to be involved would be provided help before it gets into the addiction stage.