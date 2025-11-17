PTML Customs intercepts cocaine worth N29.4bn from Sierra Leone, hands over to NDLEA

By Cynthia Alo

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Port and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) Command, said on Tuesday it intercepted a cocaine shipment worth N29.4 billion.

Comptroller Joe Anani, Area Controller of the PTML Command, told reporters the drugs were discovered in an empty 20-foot container brought in from Freetown, Sierra Leone, during a routine disinfection exercise on October 7, 2025.

According to Anani, the interception followed a report from the PTML terminal operator, who discovered suspicious packages in one of the 39 empty containers meant for export loading.

He said: “The terminal operator alerted the Command immediately, and a joint examination was conducted with officers from the NDLEA, DSS, Police Anti-Bomb Squad and other agencies.”

He explained that 50 packages containing 20 parcels each were uncovered during the inspection. Rapid tests confirmed the contents as cocaine, weighing a total of 1,000 kilograms (one tonne), with a duty paid value (DPV) of N29,403,738,000.

“It is important to note that this container did not arrive Nigeria as an import consignment. It was part of a batch of empty containers brought in by the terminal operator for export purposes,” he stressed.

The Customs boss described the incident as one of the most “mysterious cocaine interceptions” in the Service’s history, highlighting that no arrest had been made since the container had no consignee linked to it.

Anani praised the PTML terminal operator for promptly reporting the anomaly and commended the collaboration between security agencies in the operation.

”This seizure underscores the high level of cooperation and vigilance among our officers, terminal operators, and sister security agencies,” he said.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to protecting the integrity of Nigeria’s ports and ensuring that PTML remains a “no-go area” for prohibited imports and exports.

“On behalf of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, PhD, we will be handing over the seizure to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and necessary action,” Anani said.