Project positive image for Nigeria-Bishop Adegbite tells CTPAN

By Soni Daniel

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Bishop Stephen Adegbite has urged members of the Christian Tourism Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CTPAN) to prioritize the nation’s image above personal interests.

Adegbite gave the charge at a meeting with the members at the NCPC corporate headquarters in Abuja, according to statement by NCPC Spokesman Celestine Toruka in Abuja on Saturday.

Bishop Adegbite emphasized the need for unity, discipline and shared responsibility among all stakeholders involved in Christian pilgrimage operations.

He noted that as representatives of Nigeria in the Holy Land, every operator carries the duty to project the country in a positive light and uphold the values of honesty, transparency and Integrity.

He said: “The Image of Nigeria is greater than any one of us and we must therefore always remember that we are ambassadors of our nation and of the Christian faith”.

NCPC boss urged members to strengthen their partnership as success can only be achieved when operators work together with shared purpose, mutual trust, and genuine commitment to service.

He reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to upholding the highest standards in pilgrimage administration and ensuring that every participant enjoys a safe and spiritually fulfilling journey. He emphasized that effective partnership with licensed tour operators remains crucial to the success of the Commission’s mandate. He gave thanks to God for a remarkable year and th

In his remarks, the Chairman of Christian Tourism Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Rev. Israel Kristilere appreciated the Executive Secretary for his open-door leadership style and his commitment to strengthening collaboration between the Commission and private tour operators.

He commended the Executive Secretary for his emphasis on unity, transparency, and the collective advancement of Christian pilgrimage in Nigeria.

The Chairman noted that the meeting provided a timely platform for dialogue, understanding, and renewed partnership, assuring that CTPAN members are ready to work hand in hand with NCPC to achieve the goals of the 2025 Main Pilgrimage Exercise and beyond.