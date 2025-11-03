Private sector collaboration key to solving Nigeria’s sanitation challenges — Environmental Expert

Nigeria Flag

By Adeola Badru

Governments at all levels have been urged to deepen collaboration with private organisations to address Nigeria’s persistent environmental sanitation challenges and promote a culture of public hygiene.

The call was made in Ibadan at the weekend by the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Clean N Classy, Mr. Olumide Obembe, during an event marking the first anniversary of the company’s Ibadan branch.

Obembe, whose firm provides cleaning, pest control, and facility management services, said environmental cleanliness should be a shared responsibility rather than a burden placed solely on government institutions.

“Cleanliness is everybody’s responsibility. The government cannot do it alone. If we all take ownership of our environment, the results will be visible and the impact far-reaching,” he said.

He explained that effective sanitation requires a partnership model in which public and private stakeholders work hand in hand to ensure cleaner communities, healthier citizens, and a more sustainable environment.

Obembe highlighted the company’s rapid growth, including the establishment of a new head office in Lagos, noting that Clean N Classy is duly licensed by the Federal Ministry of Environment and known for its professionalism and compliance with regulatory standards.

“Our vision is to foster an eco-friendly Nigeria. Within one year of operating in Ibadan, we have recorded remarkable progress and achieved 100 per cent customer satisfaction,” he stated.

Although praising regulatory bodies for ensuring industry standards, Obembe called for improved synergy and better understanding between public agencies and private environmental operators.

He also emphasised the direct link between sanitation and public health, urging Nigerians to prioritise hygiene in their homes and communities to reduce disease outbreaks and improve overall productivity.

“When homes and surroundings are clean, the chances of diseases spreading are greatly reduced. A cleaner environment means fewer hospital visits and healthier citizens,” he said.

While commending the National Orientation Agency (NOA) for its hygiene awareness campaigns, he urged the agency to further intensify nationwide enlightenment on environmental responsibility, citing Qatar as a model for sustained cleanliness culture.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, the company recently refurbished and repainted the National Museum of Unity in Ibadan. Obembe said the gesture was aimed at reinforcing the idea that environmental cleanliness is a shared value capable of uniting communities.

In celebration of its anniversary, Clean N Classy announced special discount offers — 25 per cent for existing clients and 20 per cent for new customers in Ibadan.

Looking ahead, Obembe revealed the company’s plans to partner with state governments on major environmental projects and expand job opportunities for young people in Oyo and Lagos States.

“Our goal is to execute at least one or two joint projects with government by our second anniversary. In five years, we hope to be a trusted household brand synonymous with quality and professionalism,” he said.

He added that with adequate support, Nigeria could build a thriving local cleaning industry that provides jobs and restores dignity to its citizens.

“Nigerians are travelling abroad for cleaning jobs, yet we have the potential to build that same industry here. What we need is a supportive environment where businesses like ours can thrive,” he said.