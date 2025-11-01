Pressdia strengthens presence in Africa’s startup ecosystem through Growth Africa Summit partnership

Pressdia has partnered with the Growth Africa Summit (G.A.S 2.0), taking place on November 1, 2025, at Eridan Space, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos. The partnership aligns with Pressdia’s mission to amplify conversations shaping Africa’s innovation and entrepreneurship landscape.

The Growth Africa Summit is an annual gathering that convenes founders, growth professionals, investors, and ecosystem leaders from across the continent. This year’s edition, themed “Redefining the Growth Playbook,” focuses on practical strategies that help startups scale sustainably and position for long-term success.

The summit will explore themes around business scalability, market expansion, team development, and strategic growth systems. Attendees will also connect with mentors, partners, and investors working to strengthen Africa’s business infrastructure.

As a media partner, Pressdia is helping extend the summit’s reach and visibility across wider audiences, amplifying conversations that spotlight Africa’s growing community of entrepreneurs and changemakers.

According to Olanrewaju Alaka, Chief Executive Officer of Laerryblue Media, parent company of Pressdia,

“Growth Africa Summit 2025 captures the energy of a new generation of African entrepreneurs who are building with intent. Partnering on this initiative allows us to support platforms that help their stories reach the right audiences.”

In her remarks, Victory Mesona, Convener of Growth Africa Summit and Founder of Growth Padi, said,

“G.A.S 2.0 is about equipping founders with frameworks that go beyond theory. We want participants to leave with tools they can apply to grow their ventures. Having partners like Pressdia helps expand that message.”

Growth Africa Summit is a platform for entrepreneurs, growth professionals, and ecosystem enablers across Africa. It offers learning sessions, networking opportunities, and collaborative spaces designed to help startups scale and thrive sustainably.

Pressdia, a Laerryblue Media brand, is a digital PR platform that connects African brands and innovators with visibility opportunities through press distribution, editorial partnerships, and media amplification.