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November 17, 2025

Pound to Naira exchange rate today, November 17, 2025

Pound to Naira exchange rate today, November 17, 2025

The British pound is trading for approximately ₦1,880 to ₦1,900 in Nigeria’s formal FX channels on Monday, November 17, 2025, while the informal or parallel market quotes are hovering slightly higher at around ₦1,900 to ₦1,920 per £1.

Key figures
Formal market estimate: About ₦1,880–₦1,900 per £1.

Parallel/black market estimate: About ₦1,900–₦1,920 per £1.

What’s behind the rate movement
The rate reflects a continuity of recent trends in the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) foreign-exchange policy and market liquidity. With relative stability in forex supply in formal windows and cautious macro-policy signals, the pound-naira pair has remained within the high-₦1,800s to low-₦1,900s band. Forecast outlets had estimated similar ranges for November, validating the current rate trend.

In the parallel market, traders continue to price in a premium over the formal rate, driven by the urgency of some importers and individuals needing immediate FX access and the limited availability of formal-window FX for all demand segments.

Implications for Nigerians
Remittances and currency conversion: Recipients converting British pounds in formal FX windows should expect rates around the high ₦1,800s. Converters using informal markets may receive a slightly higher naira value (but at higher cost or risk).

Importers and businesses: Companies sourcing pounds (or with pound-denominated obligations) face slightly higher cost burdens due to the spread between formal and informal markets. Managing the FX gap remains a key commercial risk.

Investors and savers: While the naira’s rate against the pound shows relative stability, external factors (global pound strength, domestic inflation and interest-rate outlook, commodity flows) will remain relevant for medium-term FX expectations.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.