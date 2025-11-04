Port Harcourt II Customs command records highest monthly revenue of N76.1bn in October

Customs officers

By Godwin Oritse

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Port Harcourt II Area Command, has announced a record-breaking revenue collection of ₦76.075 billion for October — the highest monthly figure in the Command’s history.



The Command attributed the milestone to decisive leadership, effective stakeholder engagement, and improved operational efficiency under the leadership of Comptroller Aliyu M. Alkali.



According to the Command, the remarkable performance was driven by deliberate efforts to strengthen collaboration with port users and other key stakeholders. Comptroller Alkali was said to have maintained continuous dialogue with stakeholders and unit heads, emphasizing the need for compliance, legitimate trade facilitation, and value-driven operations.



“These initiatives have translated into enhanced revenue performance and better service delivery,” Alkali added.



In addition, Comptroller Alkali reportedly introduced strategic redeployments within the Command, assigning officers based on operational priorities to ensure optimal resource utilization and efficiency.



The Customs boss expressed appreciation to port stakeholders, importers, licensed customs agents, and officers of the Command for their commitment, professionalism, and teamwork in achieving the historic revenue feat.



He urged all parties to sustain the momentum, adding that the Command remains focused on improving trade facilitation while enforcing compliance with customs regulations to support national economic growth.



He stated, “This milestone is a testament to what we can achieve through effective teamwork, and dedication to national development. We shall continue to strengthen our system to sustain this momentum.’’