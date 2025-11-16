Pope Leo lists Nigeria among countries where Christians face persecution

Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV has listed Nigeria among countries where Christians face discrimination and persecution, alongside Bangladesh, Mozambique, Sudan, and others.

The pontiff made the remarks on Sunday via his official X account, expressing concern over frequent attacks on Christian communities and places of worship. He urged prayers for peace and solidarity among all believers.

“I think especially of Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mozambique, Sudan, and other countries from which we frequently hear of attacks on communities and places of worship. God is a merciful Father who desires peace among all His children!” he wrote.

Pope Leo also called for prayers for the families of Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where recent massacres claimed the lives of civilians. “Let us pray that all violence may cease and that believers may work together for the common good,” he added.

The pope’s statement echoes concerns previously raised by US President Donald Trump, who re-designated Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” (CPC) due to reports of religious persecution. However, the Nigerian federal government has rejected this classification, affirming that the country remains secular.