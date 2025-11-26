POMR labels Presidency’s verbal attack on Peter Obi a diversionary tactic

Peter Obi

By John Alechenu

Abuja — The Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR) has dismissed as diversionary a statement by Presidential Spokesman Bayo Onanuga, claiming the Tinubu administration will not forgive Peter Obi for allegedly involving former U.S. President Donald Trump in Nigeria’s affairs.

In a statement signed by POMR Spokesperson Ibrahim Umar on Wednesday, the group accused Onanuga of using verbal attacks on Obi to distract the public from the government’s perceived failures, particularly in addressing insecurity and economic hardship.

Captioned “Bayo Onanuga’s Wool-gathering on Peter Obi”, the statement said the circumstances surrounding President Trump and international attention on Nigeria are well-known and unrelated to Obi.

“Onanuga’s fabrications appear to be a desperate attempt by the government to divert public attention from its shortcomings,” Umar said. “His ongoing falsehoods about Obi are nothing more than a cynical attempt to distract from evident failures, including rising insecurity, inflation, and corruption amid widespread hardship.”

The statement further described the Presidency’s focus on Obi as a reflection of anxiety over his message, which highlights leadership gaps in the current administration. POMR urged Nigerians to disregard Onanuga’s claims and remain focused on efforts toward a “new Nigeria.”