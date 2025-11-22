Pomp, flavours, as Naija Culture & Food Fiesta 2025 lights up Lagos

By Juliet Ebirim

Victoria Island was the place to be penultimate Saturday, as Muri Okunola Park hosted the 2025 edition of the Naija Culture & Food Fiesta, an event that blended food, music, fashion and family-friendly fun into a lively celebration of Nigerian identity.

Throughout the day, visitors explored the bustling Village Food Market, where more than 40 vendors offered a wide sweep of local dishes, from regional favourites to contemporary twists on Nigerian classics. Families made the most of dedicated play areas for children, while music lovers enjoyed live performances that moved effortlessly between traditional sounds and modern Afrobeat.

Fashion added another layer to the atmosphere, with designers presenting bold and expressive pieces that paid homage to Nigeria’s rich heritage, while embracing contemporary trends. Cultural displays and interactive installations gave attendees the chance to experience the creativity and diversity that continue to shape modern Naija culture.

Powered by The Prodigyy Production, an events company committed to pushing boundaries and creating innovative experiences, organisers hinted that the 2026 edition is already in motion and expected to be even more expansive and immersive.